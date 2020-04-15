Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Dynatrace Inc. (AMEX:DT), B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS)?

The shares of Dynatrace Inc. (AMEX:DT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $21 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynatrace Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Outperform the DT stock while also putting a $38 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on October 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 28. William Blair was of a view that DT is Outperform in its latest report on August 26, 2019. UBS thinks that DT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $31.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.04.

The shares of the company added by 5.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.501 while ending the day at $25.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a 50.13% incline from the average session volume which is 2.53 million shares. DT had ended its last session trading at $24.22. Dynatrace Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DT 52-week low price stands at $17.05 while its 52-week high price is $37.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dynatrace Inc. generated 188.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. Dynatrace Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.48% to reach $15.71/share. It started the day trading at $17.63 and traded between $16.81 and $17.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGS’s 50-day SMA is 15.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.26. The stock has a high of $26.13 for the year while the low is $10.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.83%, as 16.46M DT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 26.35% of B&G Foods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.64% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 691,290 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,793,332 shares of BGS, with a total valuation of $177,161,376. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $147,020,089 worth of shares.

Similarly, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its B&G Foods Inc. shares by 17.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,312,945 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 485,835 shares of B&G Foods Inc. which are valued at $59,931,175. In the same vein, AssetMark, Inc. increased its B&G Foods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 259,574 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,310,765 shares and is now valued at $41,801,739. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of B&G Foods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.