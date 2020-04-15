Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC)?

The shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on December 26, 2018. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capricor Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on January 26, 2018, to Buy the CAPR stock while also putting a $8.60 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 15, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on February 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CAPR is Buy in its latest report on July 06, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that CAPR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.65.

The shares of the company added by 5.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.62 while ending the day at $1.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.38 million shares were traded which represents a -31.43% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. CAPR had ended its last session trading at $1.62. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.70 CAPR 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $8.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Capricor Therapeutics Inc. generated 3.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -135.29%. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) is now rated as In-line. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated WEC as Upgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that WEC could down by -8.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $95.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.54% to reach $91.55/share. It started the day trading at $99.42 and traded between $95.61 and $99.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEC’s 50-day SMA is 95.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 92.34. The stock has a high of $109.53 for the year while the low is $68.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -28.24%, as 5.29M CAPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.68% of WEC Energy Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.75, while the P/B ratio is 3.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WEC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -29,116 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,789,155 shares of WEC, with a total valuation of $3,506,618,230. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,060,228,141 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its WEC Energy Group Inc. shares by 4.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 17,720,442 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 805,484 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. which are valued at $1,561,702,553. In the same vein, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. increased its WEC Energy Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 548,188 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,070,054 shares and is now valued at $1,239,993,859. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of WEC Energy Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.