Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX)?

The shares of Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avianca Holdings S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Hold the AVH stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 23, 2018. JP Morgan was of a view that AVH is Overweight in its latest report on February 20, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that AVH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 16, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $2.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.14.

The shares of the company added by 6.09% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.1601 while ending the day at $1.22. During the trading session, a total of 603905.0 shares were traded which represents a -46.25% decline from the average session volume which is 412930.0 shares. AVH had ended its last session trading at $1.15. Avianca Holdings S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 29.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AVH 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $5.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avianca Holdings S.A. generated 211.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.53%. Avianca Holdings S.A. has the potential to record -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Barclays also rated MPLX as Upgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that MPLX could surge by 44.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.87% to reach $23.14/share. It started the day trading at $13.22 and traded between $12.33 and $12.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPLX’s 50-day SMA is 16.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.59. The stock has a high of $33.13 for the year while the low is $6.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.64%, as 22.06M AVH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.70% of MPLX LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more MPLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -2,304,620 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 42,036,378 shares of MPLX, with a total valuation of $488,462,712. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MPLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $361,377,910 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC decreased its MPLX LP shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,654,225 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -64,088 shares of MPLX LP which are valued at $321,342,095. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its MPLX LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,191,231 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,797,376 shares and is now valued at $253,285,509. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of MPLX LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.