Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP), Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)?

The shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $1.10. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on November 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. Maxim Group was of a view that ADMP is Buy in its latest report on May 11, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that ADMP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.35.

The shares of the company added by 5.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.3521 while ending the day at $0.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -133.6% decline from the average session volume which is 769060.0 shares. ADMP had ended its last session trading at $0.35. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ADMP 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $2.32.

The Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation generated 8.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -137.5%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $11.75 and traded between $11.07 and $11.49 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $23.90 for the year while the low is $7.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 63.37%, as 1.44M ADMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.14% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 790.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.65%.

AmericaFirst Capital Management L… meanwhile bought more NTCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $140,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -60 shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. which are valued at $0. In the same vein, Gradient Investments LLC decreased its Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3 shares and is now valued at $30.