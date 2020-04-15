Is It Crazy To Buy Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) And Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV)

The shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2018, to Outperform the XERS stock while also putting a $24 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on July 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.95.

The shares of the company added by 7.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.80 while ending the day at $1.95. During the trading session, a total of 789017.0 shares were traded which represents a -38.81% decline from the average session volume which is 568430.0 shares. XERS had ended its last session trading at $1.82. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 XERS 52-week low price stands at $1.42 while its 52-week high price is $12.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 19.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.01%. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on July 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Standard Ventures Corp (AMEX:GSV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.15. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.84% to reach $1.81/share. It started the day trading at $0.66 and traded between $0.53 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GSV’s 50-day SMA is 0.5900 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7844. The stock has a high of $1.21 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.00%, as 5.11M XERS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.76% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.90% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.