Is It Crazy To Buy United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) And Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

The shares of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $115 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Rentals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Hold the URI stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2020. That day the Exane BNP Paribas set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on November 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 180. UBS was of a view that URI is Neutral in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Goldman thinks that URI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 165.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $149.23. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.96.

The shares of the company added by 4.70% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $105.15 while ending the day at $108.64. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 29.44% incline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. URI had ended its last session trading at $103.76. United Rentals Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.01, with a beta of 2.32. United Rentals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 URI 52-week low price stands at $58.85 while its 52-week high price is $170.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $5.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Rentals Inc. generated 52.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.89%. United Rentals Inc. has the potential to record 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated NOVA as Initiated on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $15 suggesting that NOVA could surge by 29.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.78% to reach $18.19/share. It started the day trading at $13.405 and traded between $11.53 and $12.88 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $20.87 for the year while the low is $6.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 164.78%, as 1.84M URI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 658.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought more NOVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchasing 432,393 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,100,864 shares of NOVA, with a total valuation of $31,225,700.

Similarly, Clal Pension & Provident Funds Lt… increased its Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares by 17.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 300,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. which are valued at $20,140,000. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 749,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,861,900 shares and is now valued at $18,749,333. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.