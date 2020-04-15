Is It Crazy To Buy New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) And Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

The shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Mountain Finance Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the NMFC stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $14.50. Robert W. Baird was of a view that NMFC is Neutral in its latest report on July 14, 2016. Robert W. Baird thinks that NMFC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.44.

The shares of the company added by 4.93% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.279 while ending the day at $7.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -23.28% decline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. NMFC had ended its last session trading at $7.30. NMFC 52-week low price stands at $4.62 while its 52-week high price is $14.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.25%. New Mountain Finance Corporation has the potential to record 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Lake Street published a research note on May 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 21.62% to reach $3.40/share. It started the day trading at $0.98 and traded between $0.8038 and $0.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPRT’s 50-day SMA is 1.6064 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4179. The stock has a high of $3.39 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.32%, as 1.12M NMFC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.96% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 753.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.03% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 13.84% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.