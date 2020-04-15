Is It Crazy To Buy Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) And Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

The shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $39 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genpact Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2019, to Buy the G stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on June 14, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $44. BofA/Merrill was of a view that G is Buy in its latest report on February 06, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that G is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.59.

The shares of the company added by 5.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $30.15 while ending the day at $31.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a 16.93% incline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. G had ended its last session trading at $29.55. Genpact Limited currently has a market cap of $5.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.93, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.58, with a beta of 1.08. Genpact Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 G 52-week low price stands at $19.41 while its 52-week high price is $45.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Genpact Limited generated 467.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.08%. Genpact Limited has the potential to record 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) is now rated as Underperform. Citigroup also rated VNDA as Upgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that VNDA could surge by 24.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.34% to reach $15.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.36 and traded between $10.91 and $11.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNDA’s 50-day SMA is 10.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.70. The stock has a high of $17.87 for the year while the low is $7.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.62%, as 4.70M G shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.04% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 765.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more VNDA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 286,174 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,434,129 shares of VNDA, with a total valuation of $87,377,576. Palo Alto Investors LP meanwhile sold more VNDA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $46,883,931 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 3.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,353,679 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 153,531 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $45,104,114. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 244,772 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,453,112 shares and is now valued at $35,774,240. Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.