Is It Crazy To Buy Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) And EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

The shares of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $100 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Five Below Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Outperform the FIVE stock while also putting a $125 price target. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Gordon Haskett Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Gordon Haskett set price target on the stock to $135. Craig Hallum was of a view that FIVE is Buy in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that FIVE is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $84.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.45.

The shares of the company added by 4.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $80.89 while ending the day at $83.47. During the trading session, a total of 783980.0 shares were traded which represents a 50.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. FIVE had ended its last session trading at $79.77. Five Below Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.65 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 26.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.74, with a beta of 0.98. Five Below Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FIVE 52-week low price stands at $47.53 while its 52-week high price is $148.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Five Below Inc. generated 202.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 82.14%. Five Below Inc. has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1. Laidlaw also rated EYPT as Resumed on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that EYPT could surge by 70.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.73% to reach $3.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.00 and traded between $0.8701 and $0.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EYPT’s 50-day SMA is 1.2807 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5716. The stock has a high of $2.69 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.78%, as 3.08M FIVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.49% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 868.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HighTower Advisors LLC sold more EYPT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HighTower Advisors LLC selling -125 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,284,613 shares of EYPT, with a total valuation of $5,390,305. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EYPT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,767,171 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,898,513 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,334 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $2,956,483. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 199,695 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,099,951 shares and is now valued at $1,121,950. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.