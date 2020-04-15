Is It Crazy To Buy Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) And Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

The shares of Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $34 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energizer Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Overweight the ENR stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $51. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. UBS was of a view that ENR is Buy in its latest report on August 22, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that ENR is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.13.

The shares of the company added by 5.27% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $34.60 while ending the day at $35.96. During the trading session, a total of 586543.0 shares were traded which represents a 40.36% incline from the average session volume which is 983480.0 shares. ENR had ended its last session trading at $34.16. Energizer Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 143.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.96, with a beta of 1.03. Energizer Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 ENR 52-week low price stands at $26.60 while its 52-week high price is $53.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Energizer Holdings Inc. generated 293.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.47%. Energizer Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $144. Morgan Stanley also rated VRSK as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $176 suggesting that VRSK could surge by 7.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $144.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.26% to reach $163.07/share. It started the day trading at $150.85 and traded between $146.81 and $150.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRSK’s 50-day SMA is 153.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 152.93. The stock has a high of $171.73 for the year while the low is $116.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.25%, as 1.94M ENR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 55.63, while the P/B ratio is 10.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VRSK shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 671,338 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,573,132 shares of VRSK, with a total valuation of $2,449,343,138. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more VRSK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,190,154,251 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Verisk Analytics Inc. shares by 1.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,891,234 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 84,173 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. which are valued at $960,500,195. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Verisk Analytics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 740,053 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,816,225 shares and is now valued at $950,045,441. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Verisk Analytics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.