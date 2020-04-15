Is It Crazy To Buy e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) And Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

The shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $19 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of e.l.f. Beauty Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on January 27, 2020, to Buy the ELF stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Jefferies was of a view that ELF is Buy in its latest report on October 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that ELF is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.79% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.56.

The shares of the company added by 8.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.6601 while ending the day at $11.43. During the trading session, a total of 951154.0 shares were traded which represents a 6.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. ELF had ended its last session trading at $10.57. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 ELF 52-week low price stands at $7.58 while its 52-week high price is $20.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The e.l.f. Beauty Inc. generated 74.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 110.53%. e.l.f. Beauty Inc. has the potential to record 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $7.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.73% to reach $12.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.74 and traded between $7.16 and $7.25 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $12.81 for the year while the low is $5.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.65%, as 3.18M ELF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.82% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.69% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BRMK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,559,941 worth of shares.

Similarly, Farallon Capital Management LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by 90.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,174,613 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -67,825,387 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. which are valued at $53,953,090. In the same vein, Cerity Partners LLC decreased its Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,543,009 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,543,009 shares and is now valued at $34,163,428. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.