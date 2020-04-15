Is It Crazy To Buy Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) And Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)

The shares of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $103 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dollar Tree Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on March 24, 2020. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $92. The stock was given Overweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on March 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Loop Capital was of a view that DLTR is Hold in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Deutsche Bank thinks that DLTR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $87.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.70.

The shares of the company added by 4.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $77.02 while ending the day at $79.88. During the trading session, a total of 2.25 million shares were traded which represents a 33.87% incline from the average session volume which is 3.41 million shares. DLTR had ended its last session trading at $76.17. Dollar Tree Inc. currently has a market cap of $19.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.38, with a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 DLTR 52-week low price stands at $60.20 while its 52-week high price is $119.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dollar Tree Inc. generated 539.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.31%. Dollar Tree Inc. has the potential to record 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.4837 and traded between $0.38 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLIT’s 50-day SMA is 0.7119 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8477. The stock has a high of $3.38 for the year while the low is $0.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 672523.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -53.27%, as 314,270 DLTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.91% of Lianluo Smart Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.34% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more LLIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,915 worth of shares.

Similarly, G1 Execution Services LLC decreased its Lianluo Smart Limited shares by 100.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 0 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,167 shares of Lianluo Smart Limited which are valued at $0. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its Lianluo Smart Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 16,668 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 80.27% of Lianluo Smart Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.