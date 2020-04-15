Is It Crazy To Buy Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) And Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

The shares of Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $55 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Copa Holdings S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Cowen was of a view that CPA is Market Perform in its latest report on February 14, 2020. UBS thinks that CPA is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $96.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.72.

The shares of the company added by 8.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $43.60 while ending the day at $45.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -150.48% decline from the average session volume which is 575840.0 shares. CPA had ended its last session trading at $41.84. Copa Holdings S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.57, with a beta of 1.74. Copa Holdings S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CPA 52-week low price stands at $24.00 while its 52-week high price is $116.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Copa Holdings S.A. generated 158.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.76%. Copa Holdings S.A. has the potential to record 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.79/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.13% to reach $1.38/share. It started the day trading at $0.8198 and traded between $0.7511 and $0.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IDEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.5916 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1571. The stock has a high of $2.84 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.39%, as 6.86M CPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.58% of Ideanomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -21.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more IDEX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 8,575 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,207,400 shares of IDEX, with a total valuation of $2,957,916. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more IDEX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,396,793 worth of shares.

Similarly, FIL Investment Management (Hong K… decreased its Ideanomics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 633,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Ideanomics Inc. which are valued at $848,688. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Ideanomics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,164 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 457,722 shares and is now valued at $613,347. Following these latest developments, around 24.17% of Ideanomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.