Is It Crazy To Buy Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) And Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.55.

The shares of the company added by 7.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.27 while ending the day at $5.37. During the trading session, a total of 992335.0 shares were traded which represents a -26.52% decline from the average session volume which is 784350.0 shares. EBR had ended its last session trading at $4.99. EBR 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $11.66.

The Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras generated 889.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Wedbush also rated COOP as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that COOP could surge by 44.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.81% to reach $14.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.18 and traded between $7.84 and $8.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COOP’s 50-day SMA is 10.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.75. The stock has a high of $14.68 for the year while the low is $4.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.97%, as 3.83M EBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.11% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 855.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 38.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … sold more COOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Diamond Hill Capital Management, … selling -1,798,740 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,703,274 shares of COOP, with a total valuation of $49,134,998. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more COOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,161,096 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by 4.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,615,566 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 189,465 shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. which are valued at $33,832,099. In the same vein, Greywolf Capital Management LP increased its Mr. Cooper Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,404,125 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,947,524 shares and is now valued at $28,935,351. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.