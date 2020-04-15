Is It Crazy To Buy Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) And Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

The shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $27 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Buy the AERI stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $36. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on November 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 41. Needham was of a view that AERI is Buy in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Needham thinks that AERI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 54.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.58.

The shares of the company added by 6.55% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.25 while ending the day at $16.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a 0.86% incline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. AERI had ended its last session trading at $15.11. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 AERI 52-week low price stands at $10.80 while its 52-week high price is $44.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 143.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.75%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is now rated as Neutral. Morgan Stanley also rated NUAN as Upgrade on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $23 suggesting that NUAN could surge by 19.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.14% to reach $22.50/share. It started the day trading at $18.09 and traded between $16.83 and $18.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUAN’s 50-day SMA is 19.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.53. The stock has a high of $23.58 for the year while the low is $12.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -46.23%, as 8.14M AERI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.91% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.04, while the P/B ratio is 4.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NUAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -354,244 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,758,229 shares of NUAN, with a total valuation of $432,223,083. ClearBridge Investments LLC meanwhile sold more NUAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $338,180,781 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Nuance Communications Inc. shares by 4.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,727,137 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 879,243 shares of Nuance Communications Inc. which are valued at $314,241,359. In the same vein, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its Nuance Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,796,101 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,698,118 shares and is now valued at $229,854,420. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Nuance Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.