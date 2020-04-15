Is A Downturn Overdue? Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)?

The shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $95 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Underweight the DGX stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $106. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Goldman was of a view that DGX is Sell in its latest report on July 15, 2019. Jefferies thinks that DGX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 107.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $98.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.02% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.03.

The shares of the company added by 4.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $87.10 while ending the day at $90.10. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a 23.04% incline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. DGX had ended its last session trading at $86.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated currently has a market cap of $11.77 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.32, with a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 DGX 52-week low price stands at $73.02 while its 52-week high price is $118.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quest Diagnostics Incorporated generated 1.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.76 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.17%. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has the potential to record 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.33% to reach $19.03/share. It started the day trading at $14.40 and traded between $13.25 and $14.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAE’s 50-day SMA is 21.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.18. The stock has a high of $31.56 for the year while the low is $9.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 372858.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 77.14%, as 660,482 DGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.14% of CAE Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.07, while the P/B ratio is 2.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 650.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. bought more CAE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd. purchasing 109,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,785,723 shares of CAE, with a total valuation of $148,735,824. Mackenzie Financial Corp. meanwhile bought more CAE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $144,100,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… decreased its CAE Inc. shares by 3.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,563,777 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -321,771 shares of CAE Inc. which are valued at $108,074,866. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CAE Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 79,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,389,607 shares and is now valued at $93,256,840. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of CAE Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.