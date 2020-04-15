Is A Downturn Overdue? PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)?

The shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 23, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $40 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PacWest Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $45. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that PACW is Neutral in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Raymond James thinks that PACW is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $25.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.82% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.55 while ending the day at $18.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 0.69% incline from the average session volume which is 1.47 million shares. PACW had ended its last session trading at $20.10. PacWest Bancorp currently has a market cap of $2.24 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.48, with a beta of 1.80. PACW 52-week low price stands at $13.84 while its 52-week high price is $40.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.92 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.12%. PacWest Bancorp has the potential to record 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.155 and traded between $0.1307 and $0.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHIP’s 50-day SMA is 0.2443 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.4758. The stock has a high of $4.67 for the year while the low is $0.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 506906.57 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -55.26%, as 226,790 PACW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.42% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.83%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more SHIP shares, increasing its portfolio by 23,300.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 11,650,001 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,700,000 shares of SHIP, with a total valuation of $1,778,400. Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more SHIP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $820,800 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 59.60% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.