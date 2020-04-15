Is A Downturn Overdue? Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)?

The shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $80 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Elastic N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $90. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ESTC is Overweight in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that ESTC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $79.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.00.

The shares of the company added by 5.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $55.48 while ending the day at $56.75. During the trading session, a total of 906562.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.16% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. ESTC had ended its last session trading at $53.93. Elastic N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ESTC 52-week low price stands at $39.01 while its 52-week high price is $104.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Elastic N.V. generated 296.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.08%. Elastic N.V. has the potential to record -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Societe Generale published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is now rated as Buy. Goldman also rated MS as Upgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $43 suggesting that MS could surge by 12.59% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.71% to reach $45.60/share. It started the day trading at $40.77 and traded between $38.37 and $39.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MS’s 50-day SMA is 42.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.31. The stock has a high of $57.57 for the year while the low is $27.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 50.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.85%, as 49.49M ESTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.15% of Morgan Stanley shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 19.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more MS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 308,911 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 120,246,188 shares of MS, with a total valuation of $4,088,370,392. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,271,973,918 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Morgan Stanley shares by 51.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 62,059,629 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 21,035,558 shares of Morgan Stanley which are valued at $2,110,027,386. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Morgan Stanley shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 564,762 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 56,458,051 shares and is now valued at $1,919,573,734. Following these latest developments, around 24.20% of Morgan Stanley stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.