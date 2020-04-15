Is A Downturn Overdue? Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)?

The shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $252 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 13, 2020, to Neutral the EW stock while also putting a $253 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 280. Evercore ISI was of a view that EW is In-line in its latest report on January 02, 2020. Canaccord Genuity thinks that EW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 260.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $242.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.44.

The shares of the company added by 4.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $208.87 while ending the day at $216.16. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a 38.11% incline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. EW had ended its last session trading at $207.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation currently has a market cap of $45.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.71, with a beta of 0.83. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 EW 52-week low price stands at $154.52 while its 52-week high price is $247.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.46 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Edwards Lifesciences Corporation generated 1.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.59%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has the potential to record 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. BofA/Merrill also rated MNLO as Initiated on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that MNLO could surge by 87.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.92% to reach $11.38/share. It started the day trading at $1.53 and traded between $1.36 and $1.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNLO’s 50-day SMA is 3.4180 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.3720. The stock has a high of $7.54 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.03%, as 2.51M EW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.66% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.62% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,637,179 shares of MNLO, with a total valuation of $17,787,640. First Manhattan Co. meanwhile sold more MNLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,178,287 worth of shares.

Similarly, DSC Advisors LP increased its Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares by 9.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,993,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 179,146 shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $5,342,382. In the same vein, Mangrove Partners increased its Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 879,941 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,733,267 shares and is now valued at $4,645,156. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.