Is A Downturn Overdue? CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)?

The shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CSI Compressco LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Underweight the CCLP stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CCLP is Sector Perform in its latest report on November 09, 2017. Stifel thinks that CCLP is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.95% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.54 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 548928.0 shares were traded which represents a -355.54% decline from the average session volume which is 120500.0 shares. CCLP had ended its last session trading at $0.76. CSI Compressco LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 13.08, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CCLP 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $3.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The CSI Compressco LP generated 2.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -550.0%. CSI Compressco LP has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Atlantic Equities published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $119. Even though the stock has been trading at $103.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.44% to reach $135.54/share. It started the day trading at $107.64 and traded between $103.90 and $106.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DIS’s 50-day SMA is 114.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 133.31. The stock has a high of $153.41 for the year while the low is $79.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.50%, as 25.26M CCLP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of The Walt Disney Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.87, while the P/B ratio is 2.13. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 19.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DIS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.47% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 613,049 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 131,187,893 shares of DIS, with a total valuation of $12,672,750,464. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DIS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,657,432,927 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its The Walt Disney Company shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 74,386,874 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -166,273 shares of The Walt Disney Company which are valued at $7,185,772,028. In the same vein, State Farm Investment Management … decreased its The Walt Disney Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,007,169 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 38,198,849 shares and is now valued at $3,690,008,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Walt Disney Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.