Is A Downturn Overdue? Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)?

The shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CEQP is Outperform in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Stifel thinks that CEQP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 176.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.44.

The shares of the company added by 10.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.85 while ending the day at $7.33. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -105.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. CEQP had ended its last session trading at $6.64. Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently has a market cap of $444.05 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 2.89. Crestwood Equity Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CEQP 52-week low price stands at $2.65 while its 52-week high price is $40.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Crestwood Equity Partners LP generated 25.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 125.0%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has the potential to record 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated RIG as Downgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that RIG could surge by 62.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.48% to reach $4.11/share. It started the day trading at $1.60 and traded between $1.42 and $1.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 2.6046 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.6443. The stock has a high of $9.79 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 98.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.87%, as 99.05M CEQP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.27% of Transocean Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 25.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. purchasing 85,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,235,506 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $61,753,187. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,512,938 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 49,626,929 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 380,156 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $57,567,238. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … increased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,197,655 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,113,682 shares and is now valued at $30,291,871. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.