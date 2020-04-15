Is A Downturn Overdue? Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)?

The shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Underperform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baytex Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that BTE is Outperform in its latest report on March 07, 2019. Macquarie thinks that BTE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.2601 while ending the day at $0.27. During the trading session, a total of 2.22 million shares were traded which represents a 10.97% incline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. BTE had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Baytex Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BTE 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $2.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Baytex Energy Corp. generated 4.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Baytex Energy Corp. has the potential to record -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on December 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Guggenheim also rated WVE as Initiated on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $43 suggesting that WVE could surge by 52.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.63/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.06% to reach $16.71/share. It started the day trading at $8.14 and traded between $7.66 and $7.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WVE’s 50-day SMA is 8.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.32. The stock has a high of $39.98 for the year while the low is $6.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.16%, as 5.00M BTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.71% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 598.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.25%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.46% over the last six months.

This move now sees The RA Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,775,207 shares of WVE, with a total valuation of $72,853,690. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile bought more WVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,169,239 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares by 3.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,205,313 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 118,037 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. which are valued at $30,033,783. In the same vein, RTW Investments LP increased its Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 708,553 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,414,027 shares and is now valued at $22,619,433. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.