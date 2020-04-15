Expensive Market, What To Buy? Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

The shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unit Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. Stephens was of a view that UNT is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 06, 2018. MKM Partners thinks that UNT is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.18% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.235 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 2.61 million shares were traded which represents a -3.28% decline from the average session volume which is 2.53 million shares. UNT had ended its last session trading at $0.31. Unit Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.91, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 UNT 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.67 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Unit Corporation generated 571000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 113.43%. Unit Corporation has the potential to record -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.62/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.52% to reach $7.58/share. It started the day trading at $4.865 and traded between $4.67 and $4.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITUB’s 50-day SMA is 6.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.04. The stock has a high of $9.61 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.08%, as 32.49M UNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.61% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.69, while the P/B ratio is 1.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 33.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harding Loevner LP sold more ITUB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harding Loevner LP selling -1,974,943 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 82,185,977 shares of ITUB, with a total valuation of $369,015,037. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ITUB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $289,250,968 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares by 36.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 62,523,863 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -35,903,126 shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. which are valued at $280,732,145. In the same vein, Schroder Investment Management Lt… decreased its Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,052,717 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 49,720,130 shares and is now valued at $223,243,384. Following these latest developments, around 52.10% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.