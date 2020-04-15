Expensive Market, What To Buy? Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

The shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on December 07, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6.50 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 14, 2018, to Buy the PGNX stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2018. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Needham in its report released on February 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Aegis Capital was of a view that PGNX is Buy in its latest report on October 27, 2016. Jefferies thinks that PGNX is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.72.

The shares of the company added by 13.02% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.66 while ending the day at $4.08. During the trading session, a total of 769986.0 shares were traded which represents a 20.5% incline from the average session volume which is 968480.0 shares. PGNX had ended its last session trading at $3.61. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 PGNX 52-week low price stands at $1.89 while its 52-week high price is $6.37.

The Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 42.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.23%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.65% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.33 and traded between $1.19 and $1.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TYME’s 50-day SMA is 1.1795 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2659. The stock has a high of $2.04 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.82%, as 5.58M PGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.24% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 411.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TYME shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 159,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,780,609 shares of TYME, with a total valuation of $4,158,670. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TYME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,609,519 worth of shares.

Similarly, Healthcare Value Capital LLC decreased its Tyme Technologies Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,175,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc. which are valued at $2,392,500. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tyme Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,495 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,381,921 shares and is now valued at $1,520,113. Following these latest developments, around 41.20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.