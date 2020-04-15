Expensive Market, What To Buy? On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK), Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

The shares of On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 21, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of On Deck Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Neutral the ONDK stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $4.25. B. Riley FBR was of a view that ONDK is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that ONDK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 174.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.76.

The shares of the company added by 24.37% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.24 while ending the day at $1.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a -107.99% decline from the average session volume which is 809920.0 shares. ONDK had ended its last session trading at $1.19. ONDK 52-week low price stands at $0.54 while its 52-week high price is $5.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -133.33%. On Deck Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $325. BMO Capital Markets also rated ADBE as Reiterated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $350 suggesting that ADBE could down by -0.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $320.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.27% to reach $338.54/share. It started the day trading at $342.095 and traded between $328.47 and $340.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADBE’s 50-day SMA is 335.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 309.20. The stock has a high of $386.74 for the year while the low is $255.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.71%, as 5.70M ONDK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.19% of Adobe Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.59, while the P/B ratio is 15.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADBE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 127,302 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,743,392 shares of ADBE, with a total valuation of $12,011,457,070. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ADBE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,986,075,697 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Adobe Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,235,033 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,265 shares of Adobe Inc. which are valued at $7,076,076,902. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Adobe Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 157,055 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 19,911,953 shares and is now valued at $6,336,779,923. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Adobe Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.