Expensive Market, What To Buy? FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK), G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

The shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FS KKR Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Overweight the FSK stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.78.

The shares of the company added by 4.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.77 while ending the day at $3.90. During the trading session, a total of 3.87 million shares were traded which represents a 13.85% incline from the average session volume which is 4.49 million shares. FSK had ended its last session trading at $3.74. FSK 52-week low price stands at $1.90 while its 52-week high price is $6.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. FS KKR Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on March 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GIII as Reiterated on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $10 suggesting that GIII could surge by 30.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.58% to reach $15.05/share. It started the day trading at $10.72 and traded between $9.87 and $10.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GIII’s 50-day SMA is 16.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.66. The stock has a high of $43.98 for the year while the low is $2.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.09%, as 6.28M FSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.35% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.53, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 40.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -66.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GIII shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 76,749 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,412,473 shares of GIII, with a total valuation of $49,376,042. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GIII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $32,801,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares by 0.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,068,946 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -36,641 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. which are valued at $31,330,884. In the same vein, Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn LLC decreased its G-III Apparel Group Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 165,425 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,734,387 shares and is now valued at $21,054,780. Following these latest developments, around 8.90% of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.