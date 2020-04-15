Expensive Market, What To Buy? Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.33% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.62 while ending the day at $3.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a 37.83% incline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $3.93. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $2.84 while its 52-week high price is $14.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fossil Group Inc. generated 200.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -600.0%. Fossil Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on August 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Stifel also rated CNTY as Initiated on January 10, 2018, with its price target of $13 suggesting that CNTY could surge by 71.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.14% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.57 and traded between $3.1201 and $3.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CNTY’s 50-day SMA is 5.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.46. The stock has a high of $10.41 for the year while the low is $1.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 636867.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 35.54%, as 863,210 FOSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.22% of Century Casinos Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 488.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Royce & Associates LP sold more CNTY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Royce & Associates LP selling -54,363 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,730,262 shares of CNTY, with a total valuation of $6,579,931. Russell Investment Management LLC meanwhile bought more CNTY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,930,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Century Casinos Inc. shares by 8.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,253,365 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 181,983 shares of Century Casinos Inc. which are valued at $5,430,610. In the same vein, Rice, Hall, James & Associates LL… increased its Century Casinos Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,508 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,880,995 shares and is now valued at $4,533,198. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Century Casinos Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.