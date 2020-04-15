Expensive Market, What To Buy? Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY), Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

The shares of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on November 15, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Ally Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 18, 2016, to Buy the DGLY stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 10, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that DGLY is Buy in its latest report on June 18, 2015. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that DGLY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 18, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.40.

The shares of the company added by 10.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.83 while ending the day at $0.93. During the trading session, a total of 2.26 million shares were traded which represents a -195.51% decline from the average session volume which is 763580.0 shares. DGLY had ended its last session trading at $0.84. DGLY 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $5.33.

The Digital Ally Inc. generated 360000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.02%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. Cowen also rated LSCC as Reiterated on December 11, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that LSCC could surge by 10.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.43% to reach $22.50/share. It started the day trading at $20.3915 and traded between $19.6625 and $20.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LSCC’s 50-day SMA is 17.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.77. The stock has a high of $24.20 for the year while the low is $11.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.90%, as 9.57M DGLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.18% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 63.55, while the P/B ratio is 8.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LSCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 756,071 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,778,147 shares of LSCC, with a total valuation of $281,166,580. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more LSCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $219,192,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares by 0.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,295,162 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,078 shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $165,639,787. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 574,684 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,249,340 shares and is now valued at $147,003,239. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.