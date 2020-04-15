Expensive Market, What To Buy? ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN), Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

The shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 442.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.55.

The shares of the company added by 19.50% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.70 while ending the day at $1.90. During the trading session, a total of 658208.0 shares were traded which represents a -201.24% decline from the average session volume which is 218500.0 shares. ASLN had ended its last session trading at $1.59. ASLN 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited generated 7.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.0%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Euro Pacific Capital published a research note on October 08, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. ROTH Capital also rated EARS as Initiated on April 13, 2017, with its price target of $4.50 suggesting that EARS could surge by 93.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.10% to reach $14.09/share. It started the day trading at $1.20 and traded between $0.79 and $0.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EARS’s 50-day SMA is 1.0487 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8588. The stock has a high of $6.68 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2730.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 166.28%, as 7,272 ASLN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.25% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 106.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.27% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Altium Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 220,000 shares of EARS, with a total valuation of $177,320. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile bought more EARS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $138,538 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 11.82% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.