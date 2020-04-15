Can KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Offer Investors Safety?

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.63% on 04/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.90 before closing at $11.14. Intraday shares traded counted 11.86 million, which was 13.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 13.69M. KEY’s previous close was $11.56 while the outstanding shares total 973.56M. The firm has a beta of 1.63, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.92, and a growth ratio of 1.24. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.37, with weekly volatility at 7.35% and ATR at 1.20. The KEY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.45 and a $20.52 high.

Investors have identified the tech company KeyCorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

KeyCorp (KEY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

KEY were able to record 2.82 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 54.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.91 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for KeyCorp (KEY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, KeyCorp recorded a total of 1.28 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.93% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.49%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 306.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 979.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 973.56M with the revenue now reading 0.46 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KEY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KEY attractive?

In related news, Chief Risk Review Officer, Ryan Kevin Thomas sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 19.88, for a total value of 15,268. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Schosser Douglas M now sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 169,959. Also, Chief Information Officer, Brady Amy G. sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 11. The shares were price at an average price of 19.27 per share, with a total market value of 303,618. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel, Harris Paul N now holds 173,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,214,875. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

11 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on KeyCorp. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KEY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.32.