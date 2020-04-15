Analysts Turn Mixed On PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT), Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)

The shares of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $67 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PTC Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $71. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on November 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 78. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PTCT is Buy in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Bernstein thinks that PTCT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.07.

The shares of the company added by 5.48% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $45.5101 while ending the day at $47.38. During the trading session, a total of 546907.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.46% incline from the average session volume which is 984720.0 shares. PTCT had ended its last session trading at $44.92. PTC Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 PTCT 52-week low price stands at $30.79 while its 52-week high price is $59.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The PTC Therapeutics Inc. generated 288.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 20.87%. PTC Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Compass Point also rated MNR as Initiated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that MNR could surge by 19.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.40% to reach $15.83/share. It started the day trading at $13.02 and traded between $12.48 and $12.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNR’s 50-day SMA is 13.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.00. The stock has a high of $15.53 for the year while the low is $8.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.80%, as 1.19M PTCT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.26% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.90, while the P/B ratio is 1.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 666.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MNR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 65,599 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,461,978 shares of MNR, with a total valuation of $114,016,835. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more MNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $104,257,419 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares by 2.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,008,640 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 173,063 shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation which are valued at $84,454,112. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 200,434 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,168,700 shares and is now valued at $38,182,835. Following these latest developments, around 4.10% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.