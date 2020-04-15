Analysts Turn Mixed On Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

The shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cisco Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $53. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CSCO is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that CSCO is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.17.

The shares of the company added by 3.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $41.53 while ending the day at $42.78. During the trading session, a total of 22.81 million shares were traded which represents a 29.07% incline from the average session volume which is 32.16 million shares. CSCO had ended its last session trading at $41.22. Cisco Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $183.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.91, with a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 CSCO 52-week low price stands at $32.40 while its 52-week high price is $58.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cisco Systems Inc. generated 8.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Cisco Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. BMO Capital Markets also rated SMAR as Initiated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $57 suggesting that SMAR could surge by 3.35% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.06% to reach $48.31/share. It started the day trading at $47.46 and traded between $45.195 and $46.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMAR’s 50-day SMA is 44.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.72. The stock has a high of $55.79 for the year while the low is $30.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.40%, as 11.06M CSCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.98% of Smartsheet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more SMAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 167.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 8,508,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,584,781 shares of SMAR, with a total valuation of $563,904,259. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SMAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $364,555,639 worth of shares.

Similarly, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC decreased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,592,916 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,309 shares of Smartsheet Inc. which are valued at $232,161,943. In the same vein, Coatue Management LLC decreased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,701,409 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,428,500 shares and is now valued at $225,337,035. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Smartsheet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.