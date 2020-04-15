Analysts Turn Mixed On Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG), Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

The shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $860 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on March 12, 2020, to Market Perform the CMG stock while also putting a $720 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on March 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1000. Stifel was of a view that CMG is Hold in its latest report on January 28, 2020. UBS thinks that CMG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 900.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $814.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 89.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.20.

The shares of the company added by 5.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $765.00 while ending the day at $785.33. During the trading session, a total of 831519.0 shares were traded which represents a -11.41% decline from the average session volume which is 746340.0 shares. CMG had ended its last session trading at $744.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 63.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.15, with a beta of 0.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CMG 52-week low price stands at $415.00 while its 52-week high price is $940.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. generated 480.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.88%. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. has the potential to record 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. JP Morgan also rated MNTA as Upgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $30 suggesting that MNTA could surge by 20.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.52% to reach $37.38/share. It started the day trading at $30.00 and traded between $28.62 and $29.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNTA’s 50-day SMA is 28.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.89. The stock has a high of $34.83 for the year while the low is $9.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.05%, as 3.56M CMG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.14% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 117.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MNTA shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 2,763,008 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,357,503 shares of MNTA, with a total valuation of $472,124,082. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MNTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $435,925,696 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 13.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,708,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,368,625 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $318,460,347. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 621,828 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,871,185 shares and is now valued at $159,696,232. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.