Analysts Turn Mixed On Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

The shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Annaly Capital Management Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on December 19, 2019, to Equal Weight the NLY stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $9.25. UBS was of a view that NLY is Neutral in its latest report on September 03, 2019. UBS thinks that NLY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.79 while ending the day at $5.98. During the trading session, a total of 19.55 million shares were traded which represents a 12.86% incline from the average session volume which is 22.43 million shares. NLY had ended its last session trading at $6.08. NLY 52-week low price stands at $3.51 while its 52-week high price is $10.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.54%. Annaly Capital Management Inc. has the potential to record 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.88% to reach $4.91/share. It started the day trading at $4.36 and traded between $4.21 and $4.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASX’s 50-day SMA is 4.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.70. The stock has a high of $5.70 for the year while the low is $3.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 783944.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.70%, as 598,150 NLY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.04% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 868.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC sold more ASX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC selling -1,616,745 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,435,270 shares of ASX, with a total valuation of $121,307,910. Schafer Cullen Capital Management… meanwhile sold more ASX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,191,405 worth of shares.

Similarly, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares by 3.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,215,198 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -260,591 shares of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. which are valued at $26,984,841. In the same vein, LMR Partners LLP decreased its ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,961,783 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,961,783 shares and is now valued at $22,297,068.