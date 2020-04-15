Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

The shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $150 price target. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zoom Video Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on April 06, 2020, to Underperform the ZM stock while also putting a $105 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2020. That day the DA Davidson set price target on the stock to $150. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 140. Wells Fargo was of a view that ZM is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 05, 2020. Rosenblatt thinks that ZM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $124.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 136.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.28.

The shares of the company added by 4.39% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $139.01 while ending the day at $141.89. During the trading session, a total of 11.63 million shares were traded which represents a -9.49% decline from the average session volume which is 10.62 million shares. ZM had ended its last session trading at $135.92. Zoom Video Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 ZM 52-week low price stands at $59.94 while its 52-week high price is $164.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zoom Video Communications Inc. generated 283.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has the potential to record 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.29% to reach $26.50/share. It started the day trading at $17.21 and traded between $15.25 and $17.15 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $18.69 for the year while the low is $8.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 813906.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.39%, as 672,368 ZM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.16% of Immunovant Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 136.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 67.77% over the last six months.

Adage Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more IMVT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,876,300 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 66.30% of Immunovant Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.