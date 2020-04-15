Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI), Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

The shares of the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on December 20, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $13 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of the Rubicon Project Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9. Craig Hallum was of a view that RUBI is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2018. Jefferies thinks that RUBI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.10.

The shares of the company added by 4.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.95 while ending the day at $6.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.07 million shares were traded which represents a -5.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.97 million shares. RUBI had ended its last session trading at $5.76. the Rubicon Project Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 RUBI 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $13.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The the Rubicon Project Inc. generated 88.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 255.56%. the Rubicon Project Inc. has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.90% to reach $6.68/share. It started the day trading at $6.55 and traded between $5.92 and $6.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLNW's 50-day SMA is 5.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.92. The stock has a high of $6.18 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.46%, as 5.34M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.87% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 112.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LLNW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 13,291 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,382,731 shares of LLNW, with a total valuation of $42,081,567. Hood River Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more LLNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,293,778 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Limelight Networks Inc. shares by 0.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,920,771 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 12,197 shares of Limelight Networks Inc. which are valued at $33,748,395. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of Limelight Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.