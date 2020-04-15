Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

The shares of Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $54 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Square Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Nomura advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Neutral the SQ stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. BTIG Research was of a view that SQ is Neutral in its latest report on March 19, 2020. Citigroup thinks that SQ is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 19 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.01.

The shares of the company added by 5.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $59.6145 while ending the day at $62.41. During the trading session, a total of 17.8 million shares were traded which represents a -22.9% decline from the average session volume which is 14.48 million shares. SQ had ended its last session trading at $59.42. Square Inc. currently has a market cap of $26.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 101.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.07, with a beta of 2.81. Square Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SQ 52-week low price stands at $32.33 while its 52-week high price is $87.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Square Inc. generated 1.05 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 114.29%. Square Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 26.42% to reach $15.25/share. It started the day trading at $4.83 and traded between $3.82 and $4.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PHAS's 50-day SMA is 3.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.50. The stock has a high of $14.55 for the year while the low is $2.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.86%, as 2.77M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.23% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 302.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 56.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more PHAS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -20,471 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,892,256 shares of PHAS, with a total valuation of $12,883,367. Rock Springs Capital Management L… meanwhile sold more PHAS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,723,750 worth of shares.

Similarly, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 23.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 192,072 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $3,310,000. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 86,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 922,018 shares and is now valued at $3,051,880. Following these latest developments, around 14.28% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.