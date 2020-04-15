Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO), Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

The shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $16 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on November 09, 2018. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SGMO is Buy in its latest report on June 20, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that SGMO is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 55.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.16.

The shares of the company added by 4.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.24 while ending the day at $7.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a 47.17% incline from the average session volume which is 2.45 million shares. SGMO had ended its last session trading at $7.15. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.80 SGMO 52-week low price stands at $4.81 while its 52-week high price is $13.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. generated 80.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1125.0%. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.45/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.47% to reach $6.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.54 and traded between $0.4501 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEEL’s 50-day SMA is 0.7189 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1531. The stock has a high of $3.25 for the year while the low is $0.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 768067.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.83%, as 677,205 SGMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.84% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 739.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SEEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 108,665 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,118,623 shares of SEEL, with a total valuation of $549,244. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. meanwhile bought more SEEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $326,258 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares by 28.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 400,850 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 90,073 shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $196,817. In the same vein, Medical Strategy GmbH increased its Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 319,284 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 319,284 shares and is now valued at $156,768. Following these latest developments, around 7.30% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.