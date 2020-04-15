Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.37.

The shares of the company added by 7.05% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.58 while ending the day at $1.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -150.99% decline from the average session volume which is 717300.0 shares. HEPA had ended its last session trading at $1.56. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 10.10 HEPA 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $17.64.

The Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 14.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $2.30 and traded between $1.8001 and $1.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLMT’s 50-day SMA is 2.5940 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.6001. The stock has a high of $5.00 for the year while the low is $0.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 615633.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.88%, as 719,553 HEPA shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 329.90K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 94.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought more CLMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchasing 476,803 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,178,667 shares of CLMT, with a total valuation of $4,387,600.

Similarly, Group One Trading LP increased its Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares by 38.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 682,492 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 188,290 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. which are valued at $716,617. In the same vein, Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 614,055 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 614,055 shares and is now valued at $644,758. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.