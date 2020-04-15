Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

The shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gerdau S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2018. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGB is Outperform in its latest report on February 02, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that GGB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.77.

The shares of the company added by 4.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.19 while ending the day at $2.24. During the trading session, a total of 8.44 million shares were traded which represents a 36.0% incline from the average session volume which is 13.19 million shares. GGB had ended its last session trading at $2.14. Gerdau S.A. currently has a market cap of $3.74 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.23, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.05, with a beta of 2.44. Gerdau S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 GGB 52-week low price stands at $1.65 while its 52-week high price is $5.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gerdau S.A. generated 669.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. Gerdau S.A. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Goldman also rated PING as Downgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $27 suggesting that PING could surge by 6.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.44% to reach $26.46/share. It started the day trading at $25.15 and traded between $22.05 and $24.64 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $29.80 for the year while the low is $12.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.00%, as 4.20M GGB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.65% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 663.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.30% over the past 90 days while it gained 49.70% over the last six months.

Keenan Capital LLC meanwhile bought more PING shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,626,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by 53.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,290,570 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 449,495 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. which are valued at $25,837,211. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 777,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 786,260 shares and is now valued at $15,740,925. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.