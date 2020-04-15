Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

The shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $100 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Garmin Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Longbow was of a view that GRMN is Neutral in its latest report on February 21, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that GRMN is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 21, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 77.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $93.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.29.

The shares of the company added by 5.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $78.92 while ending the day at $81.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a 9.45% incline from the average session volume which is 1.11 million shares. GRMN had ended its last session trading at $77.82. Garmin Ltd. currently has a market cap of $15.38 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.56, with a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.20 GRMN 52-week low price stands at $61.04 while its 52-week high price is $105.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Garmin Ltd. generated 1.03 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.41%. Garmin Ltd. has the potential to record 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.35/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.30% to reach $35.86/share. It started the day trading at $23.58 and traded between $22.50 and $23.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EDIT's 50-day SMA is 22.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.80. The stock has a high of $34.37 for the year while the low is $14.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.84%, as 7.76M EDIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.19% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 978.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nikko Asset Management Americas, … sold more EDIT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nikko Asset Management Americas, … selling -10,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,948,227 shares of EDIT, with a total valuation of $98,123,341. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EDIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,495,044 worth of shares.

Similarly, ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its Editas Medicine Inc. shares by 9.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,447,277 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -485,121 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. which are valued at $88,189,503. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Editas Medicine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 112,691 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,747,630 shares and is now valued at $74,315,503. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Editas Medicine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.