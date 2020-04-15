Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

The shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Republic Bank, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Buy the FRC stock while also putting a $104 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. Barclays was of a view that FRC is Equal Weight in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Maxim Group thinks that FRC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 125.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $99.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.19.

The shares of the company added by 6.62% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $95.60 while ending the day at $99.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -0.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.58 million shares. FRC had ended its last session trading at $93.41. First Republic Bank currently has a market cap of $16.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.35, with a beta of 1.04. FRC 52-week low price stands at $70.06 while its 52-week high price is $122.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.35%. First Republic Bank has the potential to record 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated CL as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $72 suggesting that CL could surge by 0.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.21% to reach $73.69/share. It started the day trading at $73.89 and traded between $70.61 and $73.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CL’s 50-day SMA is 70.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.37. The stock has a high of $77.41 for the year while the low is $58.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.31%, as 10.22M FRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.59, while the P/B ratio is 522.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 509,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 76,566,900 shares of CL, with a total valuation of $5,080,979,484. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,732,713,900 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Colgate-Palmolive Company shares by 1.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 39,252,001 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 559,503 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company which are valued at $2,604,762,786. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Colgate-Palmolive Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 17,670 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 33,439,000 shares and is now valued at $2,219,012,040. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.