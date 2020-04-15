Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

The shares of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cerner Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Outperform the CERN stock while also putting a $79 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $84. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CERN is Buy in its latest report on September 26, 2019. Jefferies thinks that CERN is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $76.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.41.

The shares of the company added by 4.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $66.53 while ending the day at $68.95. During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a 12.36% incline from the average session volume which is 2.74 million shares. CERN had ended its last session trading at $65.72. Cerner Corporation currently has a market cap of $21.52 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.02, with a beta of 0.87. Cerner Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 CERN 52-week low price stands at $53.08 while its 52-week high price is $80.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.42%. Cerner Corporation has the potential to record 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on October 21, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.95/share, analysts expect it to surge by 20.57% to reach $1.90/share. It started the day trading at $1.2199 and traded between $0.989 and $1.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNDM’s 50-day SMA is 1.1112 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.6847. The stock has a high of $7.90 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20808.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 368.43%, as 97,475 CERN shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 193.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 60.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AIGH Capital Management LLC sold more NNDM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -63.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AIGH Capital Management LLC selling -350,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 201,816 shares of NNDM, with a total valuation of $189,707. ARK Investment Management LLC meanwhile sold more NNDM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,255 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.36% of Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.