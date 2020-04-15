2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL), Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

The shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $68 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Xcel Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Neutral the XEL stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $59. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Barclays was of a view that XEL is Equal Weight in its latest report on August 13, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that XEL is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $65.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.58.

The shares of the company added by 4.08% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $64.72 while ending the day at $66.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a 41.71% incline from the average session volume which is 4.37 million shares. XEL had ended its last session trading at $63.65. Xcel Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $34.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.12, with a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 XEL 52-week low price stands at $46.58 while its 52-week high price is $72.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Xcel Energy Inc. generated 248.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.93%. Xcel Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Guggenheim also rated MNST as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that MNST could surge by 4.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.20% to reach $67.46/share. It started the day trading at $64.44 and traded between $60.11 and $64.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNST’s 50-day SMA is 62.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.05. The stock has a high of $70.52 for the year while the low is $50.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.53%, as 6.96M XEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.44% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.78, while the P/B ratio is 8.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MNST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -263,524 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,713,567 shares of MNST, with a total valuation of $1,671,685,279. Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP meanwhile bought more MNST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,437,841,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Monster Beverage Corporation shares by 24.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,007,872 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,487,441 shares of Monster Beverage Corporation which are valued at $1,294,422,879. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Monster Beverage Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 65,532 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,689,488 shares and is now valued at $995,210,595. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Monster Beverage Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.