2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)

The shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $174 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of McKesson Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $197. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 162. Deutsche Bank was of a view that MCK is Hold in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that MCK is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $165.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.18.

The shares of the company added by 5.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $133.08 while ending the day at $137.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.69 million shares were traded which represents a 49.53% incline from the average session volume which is 5.33 million shares. MCK had ended its last session trading at $131.02. McKesson Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MCK 52-week low price stands at $111.71 while its 52-week high price is $172.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The McKesson Corporation generated 2.06 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.15%. McKesson Corporation has the potential to record 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. H.C. Wainwright also rated EYES as Initiated on July 06, 2015, with its price target of $21 suggesting that EYES could surge by 75.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.19/share, analysts expect it to surge by 47.06% to reach $7.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.54 and traded between $1.2201 and $1.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EYES’s 50-day SMA is 3.5309 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.6397. The stock has a high of $8.96 for the year while the low is $0.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 689177.53 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.03%, as 682,079 MCK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.98% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 106.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 117.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.96% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 149,398 shares of EYES, with a total valuation of $148,651. Sigma Planning Corp. meanwhile sold more EYES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,167 worth of shares.

Similarly, B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc. … increased its Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares by 639.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 36,600 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,650 shares of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. which are valued at $36,417. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 35,434 shares and is now valued at $35,257. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.