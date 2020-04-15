2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI), Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

The shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kinder Morgan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Buy the KMI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 12, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. BofA/Merrill was of a view that KMI is Buy in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Barclays thinks that KMI is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 14, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.51.

The shares of the company added by 1.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $14.83 while ending the day at $15.12. During the trading session, a total of 16.68 million shares were traded which represents a 16.74% incline from the average session volume which is 20.03 million shares. KMI had ended its last session trading at $14.95. Kinder Morgan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 KMI 52-week low price stands at $9.42 while its 52-week high price is $22.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kinder Morgan Inc. generated 209.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.85%. Kinder Morgan Inc. has the potential to record 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on December 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) is now rated as Outperform. Canaccord Genuity also rated VAPO as Initiated on December 10, 2018, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VAPO could down by -2.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.65/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.85% to reach $17.33/share. It started the day trading at $18.21 and traded between $16.862 and $17.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAPO’s 50-day SMA is 12.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.42. The stock has a high of $24.63 for the year while the low is $6.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1328103.9 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.71%, as 853,838 KMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.41% of Vapotherm Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 410.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 62.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 77.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC sold more VAPO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling -20,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,743,767 shares of VAPO, with a total valuation of $32,835,133. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more VAPO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,237,223 worth of shares.

Similarly, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its Vapotherm Inc. shares by 12.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,147,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 123,276 shares of Vapotherm Inc. which are valued at $21,598,198. In the same vein, Parian Global Management LP increased its Vapotherm Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 575,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,120,000 shares and is now valued at $21,089,600. Following these latest developments, around 4.30% of Vapotherm Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.