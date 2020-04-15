2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL), BioPharmX Corporation (AMEX:BPMX)

The shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Danske Bank in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Danske Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Golden Ocean Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nordea Markets when it published its report on August 18, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on June 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. JP Morgan was of a view that GOGL is Overweight in its latest report on April 07, 2017. DNB Markets thinks that GOGL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.98. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.05.

The shares of the company added by 5.90% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.51 while ending the day at $3.59. During the trading session, a total of 531535.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.0% decline from the average session volume which is 352000.0 shares. GOGL had ended its last session trading at $3.39. Golden Ocean Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 GOGL 52-week low price stands at $2.52 while its 52-week high price is $6.92.

The Golden Ocean Group Limited generated 104.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 271.43%.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on September 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that BioPharmX Corporation (AMEX:BPMX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Maxim Group also rated BPMX as Initiated on April 15, 2016, with its price target of $3 suggesting that BPMX could surge by 86.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.83% to reach $2.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.31 and traded between $0.28 and $0.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPMX’s 50-day SMA is 0.3490 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3791. The stock has a high of $2.29 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.86%, as 1.04M GOGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of BioPharmX Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Empery Asset Management LP bought more BPMX shares, increasing its portfolio by 168.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Empery Asset Management LP purchasing 503,746 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 803,159 shares of BPMX, with a total valuation of $244,963. Barclays Capital, Inc. meanwhile sold more BPMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,156 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its BioPharmX Corporation shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 74,852 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of BioPharmX Corporation which are valued at $22,830. In the same vein, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its BioPharmX Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,250 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 63,840 shares and is now valued at $19,471. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of BioPharmX Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.