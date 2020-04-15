2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

The shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Underperform the FCX stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. Morgan Stanley was of a view that FCX is Overweight in its latest report on November 07, 2019. UBS thinks that FCX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.14.

The shares of the company added by 0.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.13 while ending the day at $8.32. During the trading session, a total of 21.13 million shares were traded which represents a 34.39% incline from the average session volume which is 32.21 million shares. FCX had ended its last session trading at $8.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 FCX 52-week low price stands at $4.82 while its 52-week high price is $14.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Freeport-McMoRan Inc. generated 2.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has the potential to record -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $87. UBS also rated MTCH as Downgrade on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $95 suggesting that MTCH could surge by 13.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.48/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.98% to reach $84.35/share. It started the day trading at $74.13 and traded between $69.58 and $73.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTCH’s 50-day SMA is 67.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.38. The stock has a high of $95.32 for the year while the low is $44.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.81%, as 36.02M FCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 67.23% of Match Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.01, while the P/B ratio is 64.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.13% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sands Capital Management LLC bought more MTCH shares, increasing its portfolio by 28.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sands Capital Management LLC purchasing 2,674,978 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,130,441 shares of MTCH, with a total valuation of $801,094,324. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more MTCH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $444,828,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Match Group Inc. shares by 2.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,005,368 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -128,821 shares of Match Group Inc. which are valued at $396,594,503. In the same vein, Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its Match Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,758,685 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,795,816 shares and is now valued at $382,755,689. Following these latest developments, around 25.80% of Match Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.