2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

The shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $67 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enphase Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $35. JP Morgan was of a view that ENPH is Overweight in its latest report on September 16, 2019. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ENPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 36.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 352.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.01% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.58.

The shares of the company added by 9.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $39.52 while ending the day at $41.40. During the trading session, a total of 4.66 million shares were traded which represents a 32.17% incline from the average session volume which is 6.87 million shares. ENPH had ended its last session trading at $37.78. Enphase Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 ENPH 52-week low price stands at $9.15 while its 52-week high price is $59.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Enphase Energy Inc. generated 296.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.75%. Enphase Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $238. Morgan Stanley also rated ESS as Downgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $203 suggesting that ESS could surge by 7.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $239.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.35% to reach $273.26/share. It started the day trading at $253.99 and traded between $243.94 and $252.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESS’s 50-day SMA is 267.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 301.60. The stock has a high of $334.17 for the year while the low is $175.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1203509.75 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.38%, as 777,708 ENPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of Essex Property Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.93, while the P/B ratio is 2.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 604.41K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ESS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 37,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,815,091 shares of ESS, with a total valuation of $2,381,915,642. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ESS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,137,810,715 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Essex Property Trust Inc. shares by 8.06% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,046,587 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -442,204 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc. which are valued at $1,111,460,321. In the same vein, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… decreased its Essex Property Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 587,785 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,458,681 shares and is now valued at $981,979,903. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Essex Property Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.