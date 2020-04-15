2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB), Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC)

The shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Bryan Garnier in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Bryan Garnier wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurora Cannabis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Hold the ACB stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ACB is Hold in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that ACB is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -91.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.74 while ending the day at $0.75. During the trading session, a total of 33.76 million shares were traded which represents a 0.5% incline from the average session volume which is 33.93 million shares. ACB had ended its last session trading at $0.76. ACB 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $9.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurora Cannabis Inc. generated 152.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.56%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on July 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.50% to reach $2.38/share. It started the day trading at $1.3083 and traded between $1.20 and $1.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYNC’s 50-day SMA is 1.1353 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4232. The stock has a high of $1.85 for the year while the low is $0.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 814236.07 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.74%, as 791,926 ACB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.32% of Synacor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 141.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.84% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SYNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,117,259 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fondren Management LP increased its Synacor Inc. shares by 79.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,883,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 836,432 shares of Synacor Inc. which are valued at $1,920,660. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Synacor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 93,726 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,822,812 shares and is now valued at $1,859,268. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Synacor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.